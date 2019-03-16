Cubs' Willson Contreras: Likely back Tuesday

Contreras (finger) is expected to re-enter the Cubs' Cactus League lineup for one of the team's split-squad games Tuesday versus either the Mariners or Royals, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs confirmed that Contreras was scratched from the starting nine for Saturday's game versus the Diamondbacks due to a right ring finger issue. Contreras sustained the minor injury when he took a foul ball off his hand in his last appearance Thursday, but the Cubs are optimistic that he'll only need a few extra days off to make a full recovery.