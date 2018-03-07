Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Looks sharp early in camp

Contreras is 5-for-14 through five Cactus League games with a home run and 1.000 OPS.

Contreras was strong last spring training as well, posting a 1.147 OPS, and he wound up with 21 home runs, 74 RBI and a .276/.356/.499 line in the regular season. The 25-year-old should be able to equal or surpass those numbers if he stays healthy. Last season, Contreras was limited to 117 games, mainly due to a hamstring injury which cost him almost a month. The Cubs will likely try to find Contreras plenty of regular rest days in an effort to avoid injuries in 2018.

