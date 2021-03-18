Contreras, who slotted in as the No. 2 hitter for Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Padres, could hit there regularly this season, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Wednesday's lineup could be a preview of Opening Day for the Cubs, with Ian Happ first and Contreras second, followed by Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, Joc Pederson and Javier Baez. Rizzo hit second 38 times last season to lead the team, but manager David Ross said he'll "definitely consider" moving Contreras up and having Rizzo and Bryant hit 3-4. Contreras should post strong numbers no matter where he slots into the lineup, but hitting second should give him more at-bats over the course of the season than if he hit lower in the order.