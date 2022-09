Contreras (ankle) underwent an MRI on Wednesday that didn't reveal anything too concerning, Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Contreras' test results were consistent with an ankle sprain, and he's expected to rest for a few days prior to resuming baseball activities. It's possible the 30-year-old spends more than the minimum of 10 days on the injured list, but it doesn't appear as though he's dealing with a particularly significant injury.