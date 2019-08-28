Cubs' Willson Contreras: Nearing rehab assignment

Manager Joe Maddon said Contreras (hamstring) is "very close" to beginning a minor-league rehab assignment, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Contreras has been sidelined for most of August with a strained right hamstring. He's been slowly ramping up his activities and could be cleared for game action later this week or early next week, if all goes as planned. It remains to be seen how many rehab games Contreras will need to appear in before being cleared to rejoin the Cubs, but he's trending towards a return in early-to-mid-September.