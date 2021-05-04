site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting night game
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Contreras will be on the bench for the second half of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Dodgers.
Contreras went 0-for-3 with a walk in the afternoon game. It's no surprise to see that he won't be asked to catch two games in one day. Tony Wolters will take over behind the plate in his absence.
