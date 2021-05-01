Contreras (thigh) isn't starting Saturday's game against the Reds.
Contreras exited Friday's series opener against Cincinnati due to mild right thigh tightness, and he'll be out of the lineup Saturday as a result. Tony Wolters will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
