Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Sunday
Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.
Contreras went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's historic comeback victory over the Braves. He'll now be given the day off with Victor Caratini set to take over behind the plate. Contreras should return to the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Thursday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Piles on three hits Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Logs two hits in series finale•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Thursday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Back in lineup Monday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: First day off of season•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...