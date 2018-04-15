Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Sunday

Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday against the Braves.

Contreras went 1-for-5 with two RBI in Saturday's historic comeback victory over the Braves. He'll now be given the day off with Victor Caratini set to take over behind the plate. Contreras should return to the lineup Monday against the Cardinals.

