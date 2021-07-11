site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Contreras is not in the lineup for Sunday's game against the Cardinals.
The 29-year-old has gone 1-for-4 in four consecutive games en route to a .286 average with one RBI in 29 at-bats this month. Robinson Chirinos will catch and bat eighth in Sunday's series finale.
