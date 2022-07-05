Contreras (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game in Milwaukee, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.
Contreras exited Monday's loss with left hamstring tightness, and it's unclear how long he'll be sidelined. With Conteras out for at least one game, Yan Gomes will catch Tuesday while Rafael Ortega serves as the Cubs' designated hitter.
