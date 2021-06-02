site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Wednesday
Contreras isn't starting Wednesday's game against the Padres.
Contreras went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run, a double and a strikeout in Tuesday's win over San Diego. P.J. Higgins will start at catcher and bat eighth.
