Contreras (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game in Cincinnati.
Per Maddie Lee of the Chicago Sun-Times, Cubs manager David Ross said Contreras is on track to avoid the 10-day injured list, but the star catcher will be on the bench for the third game in a row due to a right hamstring strain. P.J. Higgins will fill in for Contreras behind the dish Tuesday.
