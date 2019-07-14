Cubs' Willson Contreras: Nursing sore foot

Contreras is out of Sunday's lineup versus the Pirates with a sore right foot, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.

Contreras made a late exit from Saturday's contest due to the issue and will remain on the bench for the series finale as a result. The 27-year-old should be considered day-to-day as the injury is believed to be minor. Victor Caratini will catch for the Cubs in the meantime.

