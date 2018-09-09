Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench for Game 2 of doubleheader

Contreras is not in the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Nationals.

Contreras will retreat to the bench for Game 2 of Saturday's twin bill after going 1-for-3 with an RBI in the first contest. In his place, Victor Caratini will setup behind the dish.

