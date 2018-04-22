Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench Sunday

Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.

Contreras went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday and will now be given the afternoon off as the Cubs take on German Marquez in the series finale. Victor Caratini draws the start at catcher and bats seventh in his stead.

