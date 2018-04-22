Cubs' Willson Contreras: On bench Sunday
Contreras is not in the lineup Sunday against the Rockies.
Contreras went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI on Saturday and will now be given the afternoon off as the Cubs take on German Marquez in the series finale. Victor Caratini draws the start at catcher and bats seventh in his stead.
More News
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Drives in two•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Not starting Sunday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Day off Thursday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Piles on three hits Tuesday•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Logs two hits in series finale•
-
Cubs' Willson Contreras: Collects three hits Thursday•
-
Prospect alert: Yankees call up Torres
With holes on the infield, the Yankees are calling up top prospect Gleyber Torres from Triple-A...
-
Fantasy baseball, Week 5: Sit Springer
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 5
An eight-game week for the White Sox is great for their hitters, says our Scott White, but...
-
Week 5: Two-start pitcher rankings
The two-start options for Week 5 (April 23-29) are mostly uninspiring, says our Scott White,...
-
Hitters: Buy these fast starts
Chris Towers examines five hitters off to quick starts, and decides it's time to buy into...
-
Pitchers: Buy these fast starters
Chris Towers takes a look at five pitchers you should expect to sustain their quick starts...