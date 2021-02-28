Contreras, who is under team control through the 2022 season, said he is open to a contract extension during spring training, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports.

Contreras and the Cubs avoided arbitration by agreeing to a one-year, $6.65 million contract last month, and the catcher will be arbitration eligible again next offseason. He said he is "willing to listen to whatever they have" in terms of extension offers, though the team is also dealing with similar decisions around star players Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo and Javier Baez. Contreras will look to bounce back and prove his value after a subpar 2020 season in which he posted a .763 OPS in 57 games, down from his .888 mark in 2019.