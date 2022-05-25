Contreras (hamstring) is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.

Contreras' strained right hamstring will keep him on the bench for the fourth straight game, but his health at least appears to be a lesser concern than that of fellow backstop Yan Gomes (oblique), who was placed on the 10-day injured list. The Cubs could consider deactivating Contreras if he doesn't show more improvement heading into the weekend, but for now, he's being viewed as day-to-day. P.J. Higgins will pick up the start behind the plate Wednesday.