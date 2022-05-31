Contreras went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks in a 3-1 loss to the Brewers in the second game of Monday's doubleheader.

Contreras accounted for the Cubs' lone run in the fourth inning, taking Brewers starter Aaron Ashby deep. In the matinee, Contreras went 1-for-5 with a run scored as the designated hitter. The 30-year-old catcher has been solid in 2022 with a .264/.387/.486 slash line, seven homers, 16 RBI, 28 runs scored, a stolen base and eight doubles through 40 games.