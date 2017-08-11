Cubs' Willson Contreras: Placed on disabled list
Contreras (hamstring) was placed on the 10-day disabled list Friday.
Contreras is remaining positive that he will be able to return before the end of the regular season. It will be important for him to get some game action in before the postseason starts just so he can knock off the rust, but his rehab calls on him to be shut down completely for at least two weeks, so don't expect him to return until mid-September at the earliest.
