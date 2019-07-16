Cubs' Willson Contreras: Placed on injured list
Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list Monday due to a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot, Sahadev Sharma of The Athletic reports.
Contreras has been held out of the last two games due to a foot issue, and an MRI revealed Monday night that he's dealing with a muscle strain. The Cubs medical staff also determined that playing through the issue would only make it worse, so the backstop will spend the next 10 days on the shelf. Contreras isn't expected to miss more than the minimum, however.
