Cubs' Willson Contreras: Plans to return Tuesday

Contreras (illness) said he's feeling better Sunday and expects to return to the Cubs' lineup Tuesday, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.

The Cubs had originally hoped that Contreras would be able to suit up for Sunday's game as Yu Darvish's batterymate, but his return has apparently been pushed back to Tuesday. The brief illness was never anything to worry about, as Contreras should be at full strength when the season kicks off on March 29.