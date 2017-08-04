Cubs' Willson Contreras: Plates six runs in loss
Contreras went 3-for-5 with two home runs and six RBI during Thursday's loss to the Diamondbacks.
The backstop has been a fantasy force over his past 25 games with nine homers, 27 RBI, 16 runs and a .340/.415/.681 slash line. That pace is obviously unsustainable, but Contreras has also settled into the heart of the lineup and should continue to see plenty of RBI opportunities hitting behind Anthony Rizzo and Kris Bryant. He's close to locking himself into mention among the top-tier fantasy catchers, if he hasn't already.
