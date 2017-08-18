Cubs' Willson Contreras: Plays catch Friday
Contreras (hamstring) was able to play catch for the first time since landing on the disabled list, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports.
This step marks the beginning of a lengthy recovery for Contreras, who was officially shut down for two weeks when he landed on the DL on Aug. 11. Although it's only been a week without physical exertion thus far, it's expected that the catcher will go another week with minimal activity before beginning to ramp up his rehab efforts. The optimistic timeline for Contreras still seems to be a mid-September return, while Alex Avila continues to get a majority of the starts behind the plate in his stead.
