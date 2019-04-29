Cubs' Willson Contreras: Pops home run in extra-inning win

Contreras went 1-for-6 with a solo home run in Sunday's 6-5, 15-inning win over the Diamondbacks.

It was a mixed bag for Contreras in this marathon game, as he connected for his seventh home run of the season but also struck out four times in his other five at-bats. Fantasy owners will excuse a few extra strikeouts for power, and Contreras is on pace to surpass his previous career high in home runs, which was 21 in 2017.

