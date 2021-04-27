Contreras went 1-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's 8-7 loss to Atlanta.

Contreras is only batting .239 but he has an .894 OPS, which has been boosted significantly by his seven home runs in just 21 games. The catcher's career high in home runs is 24, which he recorded across 105 games back in 2019. Contreras looks poised to surpass that number if he stays healthy this year. He's already matched his 2020 long ball total, and it took him 57 games to reach the figure a year ago.