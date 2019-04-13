Cubs' Willson Contreras: Posts three hits

Contreras went 3-for-4 with two solo homers in a 5-1 victory against the Angels on Friday.

The day off Thursday apparently did some good, as Contreras was 1-for-11 this week before his three-hit game to start the weekend series. Contreras is off to a very strong start this season, going 11-for-33 (.333) with five homers, nine RBI and 11 runs in 12 games. Behind five extra-base hits and seven walks, his OPS is a whopping 1.312.