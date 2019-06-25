Cubs' Willson Contreras: Powers team to victory

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in Monday's 8-3 win over the Braves.

Contreras' second-inning solo shot -- his 16th of the season -- didn't come without drama. His counterpart at catcher, Tyler Flowers, took offense to Contreras' celebration, resulting in a dugout-clearing incident after the two catchers exchanged words when Contreras crossed home plate. The verbal spat fortunately didn't result in an ejection for Contreras, who plated two more runs to give him 45 RBI on the season, tying him for second place among all catchers in the majors. He'll be back behind the dish for the second game of the series Tuesday.