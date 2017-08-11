Cubs' Willson Contreras: Probably out 4-6 weeks

Contreras (hamstring) has a moderate hamstring strain, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports.

The diagnosis makes it hopeful that Contreras will be back in time for the postseason, as the recovery time for this type of injury is generally four to six weeks but the Cubs will take another look at him after two weeks of no physical activity. The announcement does mean that it should only be a matter of time until he is officially placed on the disabled list. Until he returns, expect Alex Avila to take over the bulk of the catching duties.