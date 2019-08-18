Cubs' Willson Contreras: Progressing through rehab

Contreras (hamstring) is making progress in his rehab and is now "beyond discomfort," Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Contreras is no longer experiencing any discomfort in his right hamstring, so he'll now shift his focus to build-up, per Bastian. The Cubs announced at the beginning of August that they expect Contreras to miss around four weeks, though it's unclear if he's on track for a return in early September.