Cubs' Willson Contreras: Projected to miss four weeks

Contreras is expected to miss four weeks due to his strained right hamstring, a source tells Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com.

When Contreras was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday, Bruce Levine of 670TheScore.com speculated that the backstop would likely be sidelined for at least three weeks with the injury. Rogers' report adds more definition to Contreras' recovery timeline, though the Cubs aren't expect to confirm the four-week estimate and are likely viewing the backstop as a out indefinitely. For however long Contreras is ultimately sidelined, Victor Caratini is expected to serve as Chicago's primary catcher. Though he can't match Contreras' power, Caratini's .264/.357/.446 slash line and solid plate discipline (12.3 BB%, 22.1 K%) should at least make him a usable option in leagues that start two catchers each week.