Contreras went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI in Tuesday's loss to the Reds.

Contreras extended his hitting streak to four games and is now batting .272 for the season with a solid .881 OPS. The Chicago backstop is likely headed toward his third All-Star Game selection this season. Contreras has been a bright spot for the 28-46 Cubs, and he remains a key trade candidate before the deadline due to his expiring contract.