Cubs' Willson Contreras: Ready for rehab stint

Contreras (hamstring) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Iowa on Friday, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Contreras took batting practice on the field and ran the bases with no issues Thursday, clearing the way for him to return to game action. He's scheduled to catch 2-to-3 innings in his first game before ramping things up from there. While it's not yet clear how many rehab games Contreras will need to appear in before being cleared to rejoin the Cubs, the backstop is trending towards a return in early-to-mid-September.

