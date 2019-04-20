Cubs' Willson Contreras: Registers sixth double

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk in Friday's win over the Diamondbacks.

Contreras tacked on an insurance run in the sixth inning on a single to right center, extending the Cubs' lead to five. The 26-year-old backstop has notched a base knock in five of his past six games and is 8-for-22 with three homers and six RBI over that stretch.