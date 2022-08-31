Contreras (ankle), who is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Blue Jays, had X-rays come back negative and was cleared of structural damage after undergoing an MRI, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The 30-year-old exited Tuesday's contest due to the ankle soreness he's been battling over the past week-plus, and it appears he'll continue to play through the injury since there's no serious concerns. According to manager David Ross the team will "look out for him and his career and his long-term health," though the skipper also said Contreras is "a baseball player and likes to play baseball." Contreras' playing time could be managed down the stretch if the ankle continues to bother him.