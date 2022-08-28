Contreras is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Brewers.
Contreras looks to be healthy again after a recent four-game absence due to an ankle sprain, but he'll give way to Yan Gomes behind the dish for the series finale in Milwaukee. After returning from the injury Friday, Contreras picked up two straight starts at catcher and went 0-for-8 with five strikeouts.
