Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resting Thursday

Contreras is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins.

Contreras will receive some routine maintenance for the matinee game before presumably rejoining the lineup for Friday's series opener against the Brewers. Backup Taylor Davis checks in behind the plate for Contreras, who is off to an 8-for-20 start in May.

