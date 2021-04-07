Contreras is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Brewers.

After being drilled by a pitch for the second time in as many days in the ninth inning of Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Milwaukee, Contreras took exception and exchanged words with Brewers pitcher Brad Boxberger, inciting a benches-clearing confrontation between both clubs. Though no ejections were made and no discipline from MLB is expected, Contreras will nonetheless get some time on the bench to cool off while Tony Wolters pick up a start behind the dish in the series finale. Contreras should check back into the lineup for Thursday's series opener in Pittsburgh.