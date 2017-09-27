Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rests Wednesday
Contreras is not in the starting lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
Contreras will receive a standard day off following four consecutive starts behind the plate, including an 0-for-2 day with one RBI and three walks during Tuesday's defeat. In his place, Rene Rivera will handle the catching duties and bat eighth in the order.
