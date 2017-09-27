Play

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rests Wednesday

Contreras is not in the starting lineup against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Contreras will receive a standard day off following four consecutive starts behind the plate, including an 0-for-2 day with one RBI and three walks during Tuesday's defeat. In his place, Rene Rivera will handle the catching duties and bat eighth in the order.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast