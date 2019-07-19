Cubs' Willson Contreras: Resumes baseball activity

Contreras (foot) is slated for baseball activity Friday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Contreras is recovering from a strain of the arch muscle in his right foot that landed him on the 10-day injured list July 14 and created roster space for the addition of Martin Maldonado. Maldonado and Victor Caratini will continue handling the catching duties in his absence. The 27-year-old catcher featured a .304/.407/.652 slash line with two home runs, seven RBI and five runs scored in 23 at-bats across six July starts.

