Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns from IL
Contreras (foot) was reinstated from the 10-day injured list ahead of Wednesday's game against the Giants, Jesse Rogers of ESPN.com reports. He'll bat fifth and start at catcher in the series finale.
As anticipated, Contreras was able to make it back from the IL in the minimum amount of time while making a speedy recovery from the strained right foot. Though Contreras' shaky health motivated the Cubs to acquire some extra catching insurance in the form of Martin Maldonado, the two-time All-Star is fully expected to take on the overwhelming share of starts behind the dish now that he's back on the active roster. The Cubs optioned infielder Addison Russell to Triple-A Iowa in a corresponding move.
