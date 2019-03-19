Cubs' Willson Contreras: Returns to lineup
Contreras (finger) is back in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Mariners, Mark Gonzales of the Chicago Tribune reports.
The catcher had been out since Thursday after taking a foul ball off his hand. The issue didn't appear to be a major one, and his preparation for Opening Day should be largely unaffected.
