Cubs' Willson Contreras: Rides pine Wednesday

Contreras is not in the lineup Wednesday against the White Sox.

Despite bashing a home run in three of the past five games, Contreras will head to the bench for a night off after five consecutive starts behind the dish. Victor Caratini will assume catching duties for the evening.

