Cubs' Willson Contreras: Scheduled for MRI

Contreras will undergo an MRI on his right hamstring Monday, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

Contreras limped and grabbed his leg on the way to first base Saturday against the Brewers before being forced to exit the game. He'll miss Sunday's contest and could be in line for an extended absence, depending on the result of the MRI. Victor Caratini would serve as the Cubs' starting catcher if Contreras' injury is a significant one, with Taylor Davis likely getting the call as the backup backstop.