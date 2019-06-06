Cubs' Willson Contreras: Scores three times in win

Contreras went 2-for-3 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in Wednesday's 9-8 win over the Rockies.

Contreras continued his strong season, as he's now up to 32 runs scored and 34 RBI to go along with a robust .976 OPS. After a disappointing 2018 campaign, the 27-year-old has bounced back in a big way so far in 2019.