Contreras is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his injured left ankle Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

The Cubs placed Contreras on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, but the extent of his left ankle injury isn't yet known. The MRI should shed more light on the matter, and once the results are available, the Cubs will have a better idea regarding whether he'll be able to return from the IL when first eligible Sept. 13. Yan Gomes is expected to serve as the Cubs' No. 1 catcher in the interim.