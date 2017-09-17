Cubs' Willson Contreras: Serving one-game suspension Sunday
Contreras' suspension has been reduced to one game, Carrie Muskat of MLB.com reports. He will serve his suspension Sunday.
Contreras initially received a two-game suspension from MLB following his ejection from Friday's game against the Cardinals. The backstop appealed the ruling and will now only be forced to sit out one game. He'll serve his suspension Sunday with Alex Avila filling in behind the plate in his absence.
