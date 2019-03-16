Cubs' Willson Contreras: Sidelined Saturday

Contreras was scratched from the lineup for Saturday's Cactus League game against the Diamondbacks due to an apparent right hand injury, Jordan Bastian of MLB.com reports.

During his last spring appearance Thursday, Contreras looked to be in some pain after taking a foul ball off his hand, so the Cubs are likely just exercising precaution by holding him out of action for a second straight day. Unless the team relays information to the contrary, Contreras is considered day to day and should be back in action in short order.

