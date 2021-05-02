Contreras (thigh) is not in the lineup Sunday against the Reds.
The 28-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive contest after exiting Friday's game with mild tightness in his right thigh. Contreras should be considered day-to-day while Tony Wolters receives another start behind the plate for Chicago.
