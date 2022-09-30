Contreras is not in the starting lineup Friday versus the Reds.
Contreras will take a seat after he went 2-for-12 with a double and four strikeouts over the three-game series with the Phillies. Yan Gomes will take over behind the plate and bat seventh in the series opener.
