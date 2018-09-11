Cubs' Willson Contreras: Situated on bench

Contreras is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Brewers.

Contreras will give way to Victor Caratini behind the dish after starting Monday's series opener and going 1-for-3 with a walk, a double and a run scored. The backstop is off to a slow start to September, hitting just .150/.261/.200 across eight games.

More News
Our Latest Stories